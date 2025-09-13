Assam: 40 hospitalized after suspected food poisoning in Dhemaji’s Gogamukh

At least 40 people, including 10 children, have been admitted to the Gogamukh Community Health Centre in Dhemaji district following a suspected case of food poisoning.

The incident took place at the Tingiri village branch of Shankar Sangh Namghar, where devotees had gathered to partake in the monthly maha prasad. Soon after consuming the offering, several individuals began to experience severe health complications.

According to hospital sources, the patients reported symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and headaches. Medical teams fear the number of affected persons may increase as more villagers are coming forward with complaints.

Preliminary reports suggest that the consumption of bhadiya prasad could have triggered the illness, though health officials are awaiting confirmation from laboratory tests.

Local authorities and healthcare workers are maintaining close surveillance in the affected area. Residents have been advised to remain vigilant, while an investigation is underway to determine the source of contamination and prevent further cases.