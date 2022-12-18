A huge consignment of cannabis weighing 40 kg was seized from the Hatigaon area in Guwahati. According to sources, the cannabis was seized during an operation in Hatigaon.

Police also seized the vehicle registration numbers AS 01 R 0044 during the raid. Two people were arrested in the case and have been identified as Maidi Daimary and Gopal Basumatary.

Earlier in November , Assam Police seized a huge contraband of drugs worth ₹ 10 crore and arrested two peddlers carrying them.

According to the police, the accused men were trying to transport this consignment from Manipur to West Bengal via Assam, when they were caught by the police with 54,000 YABA tablets.

"The police have seized a large contraband of drugs worth ₹ 10 crore and arrested two drug peddlers. During the operation, the team seized 54,000 YABA tablets from their possession as they were trying to transport this consignment from Manipur to West Bengal via Assam," Superintendent of Police N Mahatta said.

In yet another biggest drug haul in Assam earlier in October, Police seized 2,500 kg of cannabis worth Rs 15 crore near the state capital Guwahati. Police also arrested two including a truck driver.

Police said the value of the 2,500 kilogram of cannabis is valued around Rs 15 cr in the international market. The drugs were seized at Jorabat near Guwahati.