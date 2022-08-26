As many as 40 students fell ill following food poisoning at the Rangagora Primary School, Borbam Primary School, Rangagoraghat Primary School, and R.B.T ME School in Assam. Students affected are being treated at the Rangagara Tea Garden Hospital.

The students are suffering from fever, cough, trembling as well as difficulty in breathing.

On the other hand, seeing that the condition of the students was more complicated, doctors on Thursday referred more than 30 students to Jorhat Medical College, and seven other students were admitted to Golaghat Swahid Kukhal Konwar Civil Hospital.

The students started to panic owing to headaches, fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, and difficulty breathing while teaching was going on in class.

It is worth noting that a similar scene was witnessed among ten students at Rangagara Garden Primary School on Wednesday and following that a total of 40 students from four schools each in Rangagara fell ill again till Thursday.

Parents expressed concern over several students of four schools in Rangagara in Golaghat district falling ill due to unknown reasons. However, teachers and parents suspect that due to extreme heat, the students are facing lots of difficulties.

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