The Assam Police on October 12 carried out a special drive against illicit liquor and destroyed 400 litres of country-made liquor.

''In another drive against Illicit liquor, today OC Amguri PS and staff destroyed 400 litres of country-made Liquor. Further follow up action is under process,'' the Sivasagar Police tweeted.

In another drive against Illicit liquor, today OC Amguri PS and staff destroyed 400 litres of country made Liquor. Further follow up action is under process.@assampolice @DGPAssamPolice @gpsinghips @HardiSpeaks @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/M8hylDt1EP — Sivasagar Police (@SivasagarPol) October 12, 2022

Earlier on October 3, in another drive against illicit liquor, an East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) team from Sonapur Police Station conducted a raid in the 14 Mile Bazaar.

A total of 300 litres of liquor was destroyed and nearly 185 different types of India Manufactured Foreign Liquor (IMFL), including whiskey and beer, were also seized.

"An EGPD team from Sonapur PS carried a special drive against illicit liquor in the 14 Mile Bazaar today. A total of 300 litres of hooch was destroyed & 185 different types of IMFL including whiskey, beer etc. seized," tweeted Guwahati Police.

