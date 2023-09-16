Assam Police on September 15 seized 40,000 Yaba tablets in Karimganj district of Assam from a vehicle coming from Mizoram side.

Accourding to sources, Two drug peddlers were arrested in Karimganj who were carrying narcotics from Mizoram side. The police patrolling team intercepted the vehicle and seized the narcotic substance from a secret chamber of the vehicle.

Earlier, three people from Manipur were apprehended in Guwahati on September 12 following the seizure of narcotics.

Also read : Assam: Three from Manipur arrested in Guwahati with drugs valued at Rs 18 crore

Source information was received that a Thar bearing Regn No AS 01 FM 7800 was carrying narcotics from Churachandpur in Manipur to lower Assam Districts.

Accordingly, the vehicle was intercepted at Saraighat on Kamrup's side and three Manipur-based peddlers were apprehended, subsequently, the three Assam-based peddlers who were supposed to receive the consignment were also apprehended from Sachika Hotel at Amingaon.

The accused have been identified as Khalilur Rahman from Kamrup, Inamul Ali from Darrang, Abdul Ali from Kamrup, Haopu Singson, Gogou Haokip, and Samingon Doungel from Manipur.