In the aftermath of the West Bengal panchayat polls marred by violence, 41 members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have sought refuge at the Shivali hotel in Bongaigaon district, Assam. The victims, who experienced election-related violence in West Bengal, have fled to neighboring Assam in fear for their lives.

The rural elections in West Bengal, held on July 8, were overshadowed by incidents of violence and unrest, resulting in a staggering 45 fatalities. The clashes saw the vandalization of ballot boxes, burning of ballot papers, and the use of bombs to intimidate rivals in various regions.

The BJP on July 11 took a strong stance against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, accusing it of perpetrating "state-sponsored" violence during the polls. The party's national spokesperson, Sambit Patra, condemned the "unprecedented" acts of violence and referred to them as "state-sponsored institutionalized murders."

In the aftermath of the elections and as vote counting began, tensions remained high as the BJP's counting agents and those representing other opposition parties reported being denied access to counting centers.

The situation has drawn attention from the Supreme Court, which emphasized the need for free and fair elections in West Bengal with the deployment of central forces. However, the BJP alleges that the state government failed to adequately deploy the central forces and did not share critical information regarding sensitive polling booths.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that over 100 individuals from West Bengal had sought refuge in the state on July 11. These individuals, fearing for their lives, have been provided with shelter, food, and medical assistance in a relief camp.