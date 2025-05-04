Assam police arrested three more individuals for their pro-Pakistan stand, taking the total number of arrested people to 42.

In the latest crackdown on anti-nationals, three individuals identified as Azibor Rehman, Joynal Uddin and Asraful Islam have been arrested by Barpeta Police, Hojai Police and Chirang Police respectively.

Taking to X, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced, "#Update on Crackdown against traitors for defending Pakistan on Indian soil- 20.30hrs | 04 May

1️⃣Azibor Rehman arrested by @Barpeta_Police

2️⃣ Joynal Uddin arrested by @Hojai_Police

3️⃣ Asraful Islam arrested by @chirangpolice

Total of 42 Anti Nationals put behind BARS".



On Friday, Sarma threatened to break the legs of those who raised the 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan in the aftermath of the Jammu and Kashmir terror attack.

Addressing a campaign rally for the panchayat elections, he appealed to the people to pray and give strength to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army so that Pakistani terrorists hiding anywhere in the world can be brought to justice.

Terrorists struck Baisaran, a prime tourist location, in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on April 22, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.