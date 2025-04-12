Following the aftermath of the dismal results in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2025, the Inspector of Schools, Sribhumi District, Sri Neelam Jyoti Das (AES-1), has issued show-cause notices to principals and headmasters of all government and provincialized high and higher secondary schools that recorded pass percentages below 30%.

The district has reported the lowest pass percentage in the entire state — just 47.96%, as declared by the Assam Secondary School Examination Board (ASSEB) on April 11, 2025.

The notice, sent to the heads of poorly performing schools (listed in Annexure-A), has highlighted serious concerns regarding classroom irregularities, administrative inefficiencies, and an overall lack of effective academic management.

"The result also shows that classes are not being held regularly and properly in your school, hence depriving students from their right to get good quality education to secure their future," the Inspector of Schools wrote in the strongly worded letter.

The show-cause order demands an explanation within 3 days, warning of possible disciplinary action under the relevant education service rules if accountability is not established.

Further, a meeting has been convened to address the district's poor academic performance on May 6, 2025, at Bhikamchand Balika Vidyaniketan H.S. School, Sribhumi, at 11:00 AM sharp. Attendance has been made mandatory for the heads of all the underperforming schools.

This move comes amid widespread public concern and protests from communities questioning the quality of education, student discipline, and the efficacy of school administration in the region.