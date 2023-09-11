45 people, including several children, fell seriously ill after consuming 'Prasad' during a religious function held at Baganpara, Dhamdhama Tehsil in Baksa district on September 11.

The affected individuals reportedly partook in 'Prasad' that included chickpeas and mung beans, distributed as a religious offering during the function. Soon after consumption, they began experiencing severe symptoms of food poisoning, including vomiting and diarrhea.

In response to the alarming situation, all of the affected individuals were rushed to Mushalpur Hospital for immediate medical treatment and care.

This incident follows a similar case reported on August 31, where approximately 20 people were hospitalized due to food poisoning in Assam's Mangaldai region. The incident occurred in Kumarpara village of the Jaljali locality of Mangaldai.

Medical experts initially attributed the outbreak of food poisoning to the consumption of food at a religious ceremony held in the village. It was later revealed that a large number of the affected individuals were minors.