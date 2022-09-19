The Assam police on September 19, 2022, rescued 46 cattle out of which 45 were found to be dead in Assam’s Bokakhat.

The cattle heads were rescued from a truck that was en route to Samaguri from Rajabari.

The truck bears the registration number AS02E5998.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Musharaf Hussain, has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

Earlier, Merapani police opened fire on a truck linked to illegal cattle smugglers on September 18.

The police pursued away two vehicles carrying cows illegally from the Ghiladhari region, but the drivers disobeyed police commands and attempted to leave.

As a result, the in charge of the Merapani police station, Pranjal Prakash Chakraborty, was compelled to open fire three times.

Watch Video: