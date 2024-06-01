Golaghat police have rescued 47 dogs from smugglers in Assam's Golaghat district.

The police recovered 22 dogs on 29th May and 25 dogs on 31st May 2024.

Five persons involved in the smuggling have been arrested, and three vehicles have been seized.

Earlier in May, based on the proactive steps taken by Barak Valley-based NGOs working on animal welfare, as many as 14 dogs were rescued from the hands of smugglers in Cachar district.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed that these dogs were recovered from the Ramnagar area near the ISBT, and two individuals had been detained for interrogation.

He further informed that these dogs were picked up from various parts of the valley and an initial investigation suggests that the dogs were likely to be transported to Mizoram.



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