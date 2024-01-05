Assam: 477.21 grams of drugs seized in Karbi Anglong, one arrested
In a recent anti-narcotics operation, the Karbi Anglong police seized 477.21 grams of Tramadol and Sampex+ capsules. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the police's efforts.
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477.21 grams of drugs seized in Karbi Anglong
In a recent push towards a drug-free society, the Karbi Anglong police seized 477.21 grams of Tramadol and Sampex+ capsules on January 5, resulting in the arrest of one individual.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, communicating through 'X', praised the anti-narcotics operation carried out by the Karbi Anglong police.
Taking to 'X', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "In an anti-narcotics operation carried out by @karbianglongpol this afternoon, 477.21 grams of Tramadol and Sampex+ capsules were recovered after a thorough search from a bike. One person has been apprehended in this regard. Well done @assampolice".
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