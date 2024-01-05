In a recent push towards a drug-free society, the Karbi Anglong police seized 477.21 grams of Tramadol and Sampex+ capsules on January 5, resulting in the arrest of one individual.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, communicating through 'X', praised the anti-narcotics operation carried out by the Karbi Anglong police.

Taking to 'X', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "In an anti-narcotics operation carried out by @karbianglongpol this afternoon, 477.21 grams of Tramadol and Sampex+ capsules were recovered after a thorough search from a bike. One person has been apprehended in this regard. Well done @assampolice".