In the latest development, cadres of banned militant outfit, United Dimasa Liberation Army released the brother of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council's Executive Member, 48 hours after his abduction from Haflong, Assam.

Prasenjit Naiding was released 48 hours after his abduction by the United Dimasa Liberation Army (UDLA). Dima Hasao police rescued Prasenjit Naiding from Lamding Reserve Forest at 4 pm on Friday.

Dima Hasao District Superintendent of Police Moyank Kumar while addressing a press conference on Saturday said that Prasenjit Naiding had been missing since April 17 night.

On April 18, 2013, at 6 pm, Hembanan Parbacha alias X, a suspected militant from Dimapur, Nagaland, called Monjit Naiding and told him that Prasenjit Naiding was in their custody and that his brother would be harmed if he informed the police. The SP said the kidnappers then posted a photo on his Facebook page showing two members of the militant group holding the AK-47 rifle. The SP said the kidnappers had posted a photo of Prasenjit Naiding, blindfolded and hands tied behind with 2 cadres holding arms.

Prasenjit Naiding was released at Dimapur railway station after being pressured by the suspected militants. Prasenjit was brought to Lumding via train from Dimapur, following which he called his brother Monjit Naiding.

After questioning him, police learned that Prasenjit Naiding had written the story of his abduction himself. The SP said Prasenjit Naiding was abducted from his Thai house by a group of militants on the night of April 17 but this was not the case. The kidnapping was planned by Prasenjit Naiding and a young man named Satiljit Naiding who was with him.

Prasenjit Naiding did not want to stay in Dima Hasao district due to some personal problems. The SP said the plan was made by Satiljit Naiding and Hambanan Parabcha to solve the problems of Prasenjit and win the sympathy of the people. The senior cop said Prasenjit left for Dimapur in Sahiljit's Maruti vehicle at 2 pm on April 17 and there is video footage of them going to Dimapur near Dima Hasao police. The receipt has been received by the Dima Hasao police, the SP said. The SP said legal action would be taken against Presanjit for planning his own fake kidnapping. He added that while Presenjit Naiding was rescued, Satiljit Naiding is now missing. "Hambanan Parbacha alias X Nagaland is trying to form a new organization and they have weapons and they are being helped by neighboring states," Superintendent of Police Moyank Kumar said while speaking to media

Also read: Assam: NC Hills EM's brother kidnapped, UDLA accused