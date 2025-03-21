The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) hosted the 4th edition of Momentum North East 2025 at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, at Guwahati's Betkuchi, aimed at fostering economic and industrial growth in the region. The event brought together key stakeholders from diverse sectors to deliberate on opportunities and challenges in the Northeast.

The inaugural session began with the singing of the national anthem, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana, setting the stage for an insightful exchange of ideas.

Bibhuti Dutta, Resident Director of NER, PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, welcomed the distinguished gathering and emphasized the Chamber’s commitment to fostering regional growth through collaboration and innovation.

Kamal Pradhan, Vice President of the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, highlighted the potential for cross-border trade and economic integration between Bhutan and North East India, with particular mention of Gelephu Mindfulness City.

Loken Das, Chief General Manager of NABARD, underscored the role of agricultural financing and rural development in ensuring sustainable growth in the region.

Dr. Manoranjan Kalita, Director of the School of Technology at Assam Don Bosco University, spoke about the critical need for industry-academia partnerships to drive technological innovation and skill development.

Sunil Deka, Chairman of the Assam Trade Promotion Organisation (ATPO), outlined key initiatives to enhance trade infrastructure and market access for local businesses.

The session concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Rupesh Kr Pandey, Senior Secretary, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry. A cultural performance by the children of ILA Snehalaya Child Care Institution added a vibrant touch to the proceedings, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the region. Meghmala Choudhury, Resident Executive of PHDCCI, anchored the inaugural session.

Following the inaugural session, the event featured a technical session on Rural Tourism and Destination Management & Home Stay Hospitality in the region, moderated by Robin Kalita IRTS retired officer of Indian Railway Traffic Service and Former Director at Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Coporation Limited, who set the stage by highlighting the growing potential of rural tourism and its role in boosting local economies.

Raj Basu, Advisor for Rural Tourism & Homestays, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, spoke about the prospects of Cross Border Tourism in North East India and the need for infrastructure to facilitate seamless travel across borders.

Manoj K. Das, Former Director of the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and former MD of NERAMAC, addressed entrepreneurship opportunities in rural tourism and how local communities can benefit from innovative business models.

Jasodha Chettri, Assistant Resident Commissioner of Sikkim House, Guwahati, emphasised the importance of policy support and government initiatives in sustaining rural tourism in the region.

Bornali Borooah Chakravorty, Operations Centre Manager, TATA Strive Centre of Excellence, Guwahati, elaborated on Sustainability and Tourism, including how hotels can incorporate eco-friendly practices to support sustainable hospitality.

The session concluded with a discussion on strategies to enhance rural tourism and a presentation showcasing successful community-driven tourism models.



The event also featured a presentation on the government portal Mera Yuva Bharat, an initiative by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The session was led by Jayant Singhal, Programme Executor, and Rohit Kalra, Assistant Director, Department of Youth Affairs, who detailed the platform’s objectives in empowering youth engagement and skill development.

The event was supported by key stakeholders, with the Government of Assam as the Partner State and the Kingdom of Bhutan as the Partner Country. Supporting partners included Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana; NABARD; ICAR and Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited.

Additionally, India Today NE served as the digital media partner, while the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry was the international partner.