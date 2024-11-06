Assam government has suspended five Assam Civil Services (ACS) officers for allegedly neglecting their election-related duties. The officers—Konkonyoti Saikia, Prismita Dihingia, Jintu Sharma, Saroj Kumar Deka, and Kabya Shree Dihingia—were assigned to election posts in line with Election Commission protocols but reportedly failed to assume their designated roles.

The recent transfer of these officers to election-related duties was part of routine administrative procedures to support the Election Commission’s operational needs. However, despite official directives, none of the officers reported for duty, prompting the Assam government to take disciplinary action.

In response to their failure to comply, the government has also mandated a departmental inquiry to investigate the circumstances that led to this lapse. This inquiry will aim to determine whether the officers’ actions constitute negligence or if other factors contributed to their absence from duty.

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