Five Bangladeshi nationals were detained by the Border Security Force (BSF) for illegally crossing the international border in the South Salmara district of Assam.

The BSF detained the five Bangladeshis at Shishumara on the Indo-Bangladesh border in Mankachar.

The detained five Bangladeshis were identified as Suraj Miah (27), Jahidul Islam (25), Zahidul Islam (30), Abdul Salam (25), and Maidul Islam (25) of Haripur village under Sunderganj police station in Gaibandha district of Bangladesh.

The Bangladeshis were detained by the 45th Battalion of BSF and handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh through a flag meeting on Sunday morning.

A similar incident was reported earlier on August 18 from the same neighborhood where two Bangladeshi nationals were given five years in prison.

Two Bangladeshi nationals were found guilty and given five years in prison by the District and Sessions court of the South Salmara Mankachar district for breaking Indian immigration laws. Moreover, the court fined each defendant Rs 10,000.