Five ward committee members of Abhayapuri Municipal Board have filed a no-confidence motion against the Municipal Board Chairman Ramendra Narayan Baniyaka citing his style of work has left councillors distressed and that Ramendra Narayan has neglected the development works in the town ever since he became the Chairman of the Municipality.

The five committee ward members who passed the motion belong to the BJP.

The BJP won 9 out of 11 seats in the last municipal elections and formed the Abhayapuri Municipality.

On April 2022, the BJP announced Ramendra Narayan Baniyaka as the Chairman of Abhayapuri Municipality after winning the Municipal Election.

Five members of the BJP, two members of AGP and one member of the Congress sent a no-confidence motion to the president on November 2, alleging that the pace of development in the city has been stalled and no general meeting was held on time.

Interestingly, the five BJP ward committee members who passed the motion remain untraceable.