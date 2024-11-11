A head-on collision between a Bolero pickup truck and an autorickshaw left 5 dead in Assam's Cachar.

The incident took place when a Bolero pickup truck collided head-on with a passenger auto on the Silchar-Kalain Road.

The impact of the crash was severe, with all five passengers traveling in the auto lost their lives in the collision.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash. Emergency services and law enforcement officials were promptly on-site, but the victims could not be revived.

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