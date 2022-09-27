A horrific road accident took place at Balipara under Dibrugarh district this afternoon on September 27.

The accident took place due to a head-on collision between a passenger vehicle (Maruti Alto) bearing registration number AS 06 AA 9568 along with a tractor.

Meanwhile, five people were seriously injured in the accident. The injured persons were travelling in the Alto vehicle respectively.

The injured have been identified as Deepak Khanikar, Purnima Khanikar, Dimbo Neog, Pona Saikia and Pradeep Khanikar.

Speaking to the media a police official said, "The incident was reported at around 12:40 PM wherein the alto car had a head-on collision with the tractor."

"The passenger car has been completely damaged and has called for a recovery van to clear off the road", he added.

It may be recalled that the injured persons were initially referred to the community hospital in Naharkatia by locals and the police, but the two seriously injured persons have been referred to the Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh for better treatment.

It is to be noted that all the injured people are said to be from Sasni Amguri village.