In a disturbing incident reported from Kahilipara area of Guwahati city, a 5-month-old baby was physically assaulted by his own father, inflicting multiple fractures on his delicate body. The accused father, identified as Anikesh Goswami, allegedly assaulted the baby for reasons currently unknown. The baby is currently undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) for fractures on his arms and legs.

Doctors attending to the baby have said that he is now conscious and crying normally. The baby is also being breastfed by the mother. Meanwhile, the city police have arrested the accused father and registered a case against him under relevant sections.

The accused, his wife, and the baby have been living in a rented apartment situated in Kahilipara for the last five months. The reason for this shocking escalation is yet to be established.

This heinous act of the father has been condemned by all quarters. The incident serves as a reminder that it is the responsibility of the community to keep a watchful eye on such acts of cruelty and ensure that they do not go unpunished. The police and medical fraternity have appealed to the public to report any such incidents of child abuse or cruelty to children immediately to prevent further such incidents.