Five students from Assam reached the state from the strife-torn nation of Israel on October 14.

As per reports, the five have come on the second special flight from Israel carrying 235 Indians under Operation Ajay.

Taking to his X handle, Assam cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass wrote, "Had a telephonic conversation with three students brought back from war-torn Israel who expressed their gratitude to HPM @narendramodi led Government of India for their commitment to Indian people's safety."

"A total of 5 students from Assam reached their homes safely. Welcome back Surajit Kalita, Vivek Chetry, Pritam Sarma, Naziha Tarannam, and Debajit to Assam," the minister added.



Also Read: Operation Ajay: Second flight carrying 235 Indians from war torn Israel reach Delhi

Had a telephonic conversation with three students brought back from war-torn Israel who expressed their gratitude to HPM @narendramodi led Government of India for their commitment to Indian people's safety.



A total of 5 students from Assam reached their homes safely. Welcome… pic.twitter.com/wluZfLTZyn — Ranjeet Kumar Dass (@RanjeetkrDass) October 14, 2023

Earlier today, the second charter flight repatriating Indian citizens stranded in Israel amid the ongoing conflict landed in New Delhi from Tel Aviv on Saturday morning under 'Operation Ajay'.

A total of 235 Indian nationals, including two infants, arrived on the second flight. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared pictures of the second repatriation on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating '#OperationAjay Flight #2 carrying 235 Indian nationals takes off from Tel Aviv.'

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for Ministry of External Affairs, interacted with the evacuated Indian nationals at Delhi Airport. Numerous state representatives and government officials were present at the airport to receive the citizens from their respective states.