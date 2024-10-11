In a distressing incident from Margherita, Assam, a five-year-old boy named Abhimanyu Chakraborty has gone missing during the Durgotsav festivities, sparking concern in the community.

Abhimanyu, a resident of 1 Number Lazum, Ward 4, near the Old Ramakrishna Vidyapith School playground, disappeared from his home on Friday morning around 8 o'clock.

The family, unable to locate the child despite searching all possible locations, has filed a missing person complaint at the Margherita police station.



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Abhimanyu is a nursery student at a pre-nursery school in Margherita. His sudden disappearance has caused anxiety among locals, and authorities are working to locate him.

The community and law enforcement are actively searching for any leads in the case.