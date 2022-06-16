TAMULPUR: In a scary development, a group of youngsters from Assam’s Tamulpur district had a close shave today after they got trapped in the chest of Baranadi river while fishing.

Vishal Burman (18), Chotu Burman (35), Ritwik Das (12), Raju Ba8irman (12), and Dev Barman (17) of Hastinapur in Tamulpur district have been identified as the members of the team that to fish in the area after crossing a dam of the Barnadi river. However, they got stranded after the dam was washed away by particularly strong currents flowing from the Bhutanese hills amid lashing rain.

According to reports, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police officers reached the spot to extend their help.

SDRF troops also reached Nagrijuli and are conducting a river rescue mission.

Soon after receiving the information, Tamulpur MLA Jalen Daimary, BTC executive member Dharmanarayan Das, Tamulpur district administration, and police officers arrived at the spot.

In a similar incident, an unfortunate man from Assam’s Tamulpur district tragically drowned after he went fishing amid the heavy downpour in the state. The deceased, identified as 60-year-old Islam Ali, was a resident of Bahbari village in Kumarikata.