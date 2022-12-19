Hailakandi Police on December 19 arrested five youths for performing dangerous bike stunts in busy national highway. The arrested youths have been identified as Amin Laskar, Abdur Rahman Laskar, Fakrul Islam Laskar, Abdul Aziz and Iqbal Hussain Majumdar. Police said that the detained youths were seen riding dangerously (wheeling) in their motorcycles in busy national highway in Karimganj.

The police came to know about the incident after the youth allegedly posted the video posted the video on social media.

“We have arrested the youths and have seized their bike as well.” , Police said.

Earlier on December 16, Special DGP of Assam GP Singh had warned those people involved in stunt riding and said that people should inform police immediately as soon as they see someone performing stunts.

His message read “ People of Assam are requested to inform through Direct Message about any place or persons indulging in stunt biking on a regular basis. Such displays on Social Media platforms may also be brought to notice of Assam Police. “

He even congratulated Dibrugarh Police who recently arrested three stunt bikers. Dibrugarh Police on December 15 arrested three stunt bikers and seized two sports bike from the bikers. Police said that stunts on public road are a hazard for public as well as rider.