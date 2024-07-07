In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Matia police seized 50 drug-laden containers during a series of raids in the Shimalutula area of Dudhnoi, Assam.

Acting on a tip-off, the police successfully apprehended two traffickers and confiscated a Pulsar vehicle used in the illegal operations.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Inamun Haque of Barpeta and Ilibar from Nagarbera.

The police operation, which was conducted under tight security, led to the recovery of drugs with a market value estimated to be several lakhs of rupees.

The arrested traffickers are currently in police custody and are being interrogated to uncover further details about their network and operations.