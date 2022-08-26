The political barbs raked up by the Chief ministers of Assam and Delhi, is hitting a new high after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stating that he will give a him a tour to the medical colleges of Assam.

“And yes, when you're in Assam, which you so desperately wish to, I will take you to our Medical Colleges, 1000 times better than your Mohalla Clinic. Also meet our bright Govt school teachers & students. और हाँ, आप देश को No 1 बनाने की चिंता छोड़ दें, वो मोदी जी कर रहे हैं।”, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on a twitter post.

And yes, when you're in Assam, which you so desperately wish to, I will take you to our Medical Colleges, 1000 times better than your Mohalla Clinic. Also meet our bright Govt school teachers & students.



और हाँ, आप देश को No 1 बनाने की चिंता छोड़ दें, वो मोदी जी कर रहे हैं। — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 26, 2022

“Dear @ArvindKejriwal Ji, Your ignorance is painful. Let me help you. Assam is 50 times bigger than Delhi! Our 44521 govt schools teach 65 lakh students- against your 1000+ odd schools. Our army of dedicated teachers number 2+ lakh; Midday meal workers 1.18 lakh. Fathom it?👇”, Sarma wrote in an another tweet.

Dear @ArvindKejriwal Ji, Your ignorance is painful. Let me help you. Assam is 50 times bigger than Delhi! Our 44521 govt schools teach 65 lakh students- against your 1000+ odd schools. Our army of dedicated teachers number 2+ lakh; Midday meal workers 1.18 lakh. Fathom it?👇 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 26, 2022

“We impart education in six mediums including 14 different tribal languages. Our diversity is something that we'r proud of, cherish, & ensure it to thrive through our unique education system. And yes, we do not have resources like that in Delhi. We're proud of what we've and do!”, CM continued in an another tweet.

We impart education in six mediums including 14 different tribal languages. Our diversity is something that we'r proud of, cherish, & ensure it to thrive through our unique education system. And yes, we do not have resources like that in Delhi. We're proud of what we've and do!👇 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 26, 2022

A political log-jam has been raking up between the CMs of Delhi and Assam, where both of the leaders have hit out at each other on microblogging site Twitter over Assam Government’s decision to shut down 34 schools due to zero pass percentage in the Class 10 examination.

Earlier today in the latest war-of-words that have ensued in Twitter with regards to the education system in Assam, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has once again took a dig at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating that both the leaders should visit each other’s states and learn about the education system being implemented there.