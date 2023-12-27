As many as 5000 Assam lemons and about 500 kg lablab beans were exported to London from Assam today.

Assam agriculture minister Atul Bora virtually attended the flag-off ceremony as the items were sent off to London, showcasing Assam's increased prowess in the international market.

The Lablab Bean were produced by the farmers of Dihingparia FPC in Nitaipukhuri, Sivasagar district whereas the special quality lemons were produced in Tinsukia district.

Taking to social media platform X, Atul Bora stated that now farmers of Assam are able to make foray into the foreign markets under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Under the strong leadership of HCM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the farmers of Assam have been able to foray into the foreign markets. We are confident that by further increasing this trend of crop exports in the coming days, we will be able to initiate a new revolution in the agricultural economy of Assam under the visionary leadership of the HCM," said Bora.