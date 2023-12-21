Assam: 500 rare fish worth Rs 4.5 crore seized at Dibrugarh airport
In a significant anti-smuggling operation, the Assam Forest Department has seized 500 Channa Barca fishes at Dibrugarh Airport, valued at ₹4.5 crore in the international market, marking one of the largest exotic fish seizures in recent history.
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Assam Forest Department seized 500 rare fish worth Rs 4.5 crore at Dibrugarh airport
In a significant anti-smuggling operation, the Assam Forest Department has seized 500 Channa Barca fishes at Dibrugarh Airport, valued at ₹4.5 crore in the international market, marking one of the largest exotic fish seizures in recent history.
Taking to 'X', Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "In a successful anti-smuggling operation carried out by @assamforest- 500 Channa Barca fishes have been seized at Dibrugarh Airport". These rare species of fish are valued at ₹4.5 crore in the international market & is one of the biggest exotic fish seizures in recent times.
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