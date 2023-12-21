In a significant anti-smuggling operation, the Assam Forest Department has seized 500 Channa Barca fishes at Dibrugarh Airport, valued at ₹4.5 crore in the international market, marking one of the largest exotic fish seizures in recent history.

Taking to 'X', Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "In a successful anti-smuggling operation carried out by @assamforest- 500 Channa Barca fishes have been seized at Dibrugarh Airport". These rare species of fish are valued at ₹4.5 crore in the international market & is one of the biggest exotic fish seizures in recent times.