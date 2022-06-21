The government of Assam told the Gauhati High Court on Monday that 51 persons had been killed in police encounters in the state.

The Assam government's home department submitted an affidavit regarding the state's encounters.

According to the affidavit, 139 persons were injured in Assam during various incidents.

The affidavit detailed encounter information for the months of May 2021 and May 2022.

These contacts took place in 31 districts around the state, according to the state's home department.

It should be recalled that the government previously said in an affidavit that up to 28 persons had been killed in such incidents.

People have been demanding an enquiry into these different encounters by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)/ Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The Gauhati High Court has ordered the Assam government to provide a detailed affidavit on alleged false encounters by the state police from May last year within two weeks.

Arif Jwadder, a lawyer, had filed a petition in this case. In his statement, he stated that since May 2021, 80 occurrences of fake encounters have occurred in the state, resulting in 28 deaths and 48 injuries.