In an operation conducted by the Cachar police in Katigora of Cachar two alleged smugglers were apprehended and a significant quantity of heroin was seized. The arrested individuals were identified as Sultan Ahmed Barbhuyan and Renaul Karim Barbhuyan.

The operation carried out with precision and coordination, resulted in the confiscation of approximately 52 grams of heroin. The market value of the seized contraband is estimated to be worth more than lakhs.

Law enforcement authorities acted swiftly upon receiving intelligence regarding the illicit activities of the apprehended individuals. Sultan Ahmed Barbhuyan and Renaul Karim Barbhuyan are now in custody, facing charges related to the possession and trafficking of narcotics.

The Cachar police, dedicated to curbing the menace of drug trafficking, demonstrated their commitment to maintaining law and order in the region. The successful operation serves as a testament to their vigilance and determination in addressing criminal activities that pose a threat to the well-being of the community.