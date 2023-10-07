Continuing its efforts in war against drugs, Assam Police on October 7 seized 568 grams of suspected heroin concealed in 52 soap cases in state's Karimganj district.

Acting on a tip off, an operation was carried out last night by a team of Karimganj police and intercepted a vehicle in Gandharajbari under Ratabari police station. Upong checking, 568 grams of suspected heroin contained in 52 soap cases and hidden inside a secret chamber of the vehicle was seized.

The team of police seized the contraband items as well as the vehicle and arrested three persons in this connection.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to platform X to laud the efforts of Assam Police saying, "Based on a tip off,

@karimganjpolice conducted a special operation last night where 568 grams of suspected heroin contained in 52 soap cases were seized from secret chambers of a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State in Gandharajbari under Ratabari PS. Three people have been arrested in this connection. Kudos @assampolice!





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