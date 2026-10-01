Assam: 55-year-old agriculture department employee found dead inside Guwahati office

A 55-year-old employee of the Assam Agriculture Department was found dead inside the department’s administrative building at Khanapara in Guwahati on Thursday, October 1 with police investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjay Baruah, a senior assistant with the Agriculture Department.

According to his family, Baruah had been missing since Wednesday evening. He had left his office for home at around 5 pm but later returned to the department premises. His mobile phone had been left at home.

Baruah was residing with his son on the Agriculture Department’s Khanapara campus. When he did not return home and could not be traced on Wednesday night, family members and others began searching for him.

His body was recovered from the administrative building on Thursday. Police said he was found hanging inside the building.

However, bloodstains were also reportedly noticed in the area surrounding the spot, prompting police to examine the circumstances leading to his death. Investigators have begun collecting evidence and are looking into the sequence of events before the body was recovered.

The exact circumstances of Baruah’s death have not yet been established. Further details are awaited as the police investigation continues