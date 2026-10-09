Assam: 57 suspected Bangladeshis detained at Kamakhya railway station, Srinagar link under probe

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has detained 57 people suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals during a raid at Kamakhya railway station in Assam. The group was intercepted aboard the Brahmaputra Mail and is suspected to have travelled from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The detention comes amid a series of operations by security agencies and police in Assam to identify suspected foreign nationals allegedly staying in the state without valid documents.

Authorities are yet to disclose the identities of the 57 detainees or provide details about the documents recovered from them. Further verification is expected to establish their nationality and the circumstances under which they travelled from Jammu and Kashmir to Assam.

The latest operation follows several detentions in Guwahati in recent days. On October 8, Dispur Police detained four people suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals in the city. They were taken into custody for questioning as police began verifying their identities, nationality and circumstances of entry into Guwahati.

Earlier, in separate operations conducted over two days, Guwahati Police apprehended 17 suspected Bangladeshi nationals. Five of them were intercepted at Paltan Bazar railway station while travelling aboard the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express.

The investigation subsequently led police to Vintage Home hotel, where the five individuals were allegedly being accommodated. Police arrested the hotel owner, two managers and a suspected key facilitator in connection with the alleged sheltering of foreign nationals.

In another operation, 13 suspected Bangladeshi nationals were detained from Shanti Hotel. Police initiated proceedings for their expulsion under the applicable provisions of the Immigrants Act.

The detention of the 57 people at Kamakhya railway station marks another major operation in the ongoing crackdown. Further details about the investigation and the next course of action against the detainees are awaited.