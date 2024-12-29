The 58th Inter-District Junior Volleyball Tournament for boys and girls commenced on Friday at the Goalpara College playground.





Organized by the Assam Volleyball Association (AVA) in collaboration with the Goalpara District Sports Association (GDSA), the three-day tournament has attracted 52 teams, including 30 boys' teams and 20 girls' teams, from various districts across Assam.



The inaugural ceremony saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Putul Baruah, Secretary In-Charge of AVA; Mukut Gogoi, Treasurer of AVA; AR Mondal and AKR Alom, MLAs; Dipak Nath, President of GDSA; A. Rahim Zibran, Secretary of GDSA; Mahananda Pathak, Chairman of the Reception Committee; and other prominent figures.



The opening matches featured a series of exciting clashes: Nagaon faced Vergaon and Nalbari took on Bijni in the girls' category, while Jorhat played against Udalguri in the boys' category. The finals for both the boys' and girls' events are set to take place on Sunday.





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