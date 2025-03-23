The 5th Inter-District Beach Volleyball Tournament concluded on a high note at the historic old ferry ghat in Ward No. 1, witnessing intense matches and a growing enthusiasm for the sport. Organized by the Assam Volleyball Association in collaboration with the Dhubri District Sports Association, the two-day event showcased the rising prominence of beach volleyball in the state.

Six teams from different districts across Assam participated in the tournament, underlining the sport's increasing popularity. The inauguration ceremony saw the presence of key dignitaries, including Putul Baruah, Secretary of the Assam Volleyball Association, and Manoj Pathak, Joint Secretary, among others.

Sushanta Biswa Sarma, President of the Assam Volleyball Association, highlighted the significance of promoting beach volleyball in the state. He expressed confidence that such tournaments would not only inspire young athletes but also pave the way for the sport’s expansion across Assam.

Adding to the enthusiasm, Amol Kumar Saha (Working President), Nirmalya Paul (Sports Secretary), and Ratan Chandra Mondal (General Secretary) of the Dhubri District Sports Association were present, encouraging the players and engaging with the spirited crowd.

The competition saw participation from Dhubri, Nalbari, Guwahati (North), Guwahati (Kamrup), Bajali, and Tamulpur, with teams vying for top honors in both men’s and women’s categories.

In the men’s division, Amar Bodo and Mehdi Alom from Guwahati claimed the championship title, while the home team, Dhubri, finished as runners-up. Mehdi Alom was named the tournament’s best player for his stellar performance.

In the women’s category, Sangita Das and Jonali Bodo from Bajali emerged victorious, securing the title against Barpeta, who finished second. Sangita Das was honored as the best player for her outstanding display of skill and determination.

The tournament upheld high officiating standards, with nine experienced referees from across Assam ensuring fair play. The scenic riverside venue drew a large audience, including enthusiastic sports fans and local residents, who cheered passionately for their teams.