The land of Kamalabari Satra located at Mahimabari in Titabar, Majuli is under encroachments. Notably, houses are being built at the land of the Satra in Shantipur.



Satradhikar Bhavakantadev Goswami Kalakshetra was supposed to be built on the said land.

The people of Shantipur village have now protested and are demanding the government to take action against the enroachers. Construction is being carried away at 6 bighas of land in Shantipur which belong to Kamalabari Satra.

However, the people who are constructing their houses there claimed that the land was sold was to them without the knowledge of the satradhikar and they were unaware that the land belonged to the Satra.

“ Land brokers are into this and they have already taken money from some people in the name of selling the land. We are surprised as well as worried as to how can these land brokers sell the land of the Satra. Some illegal immigrants are involved in the purchase. We demand government to take action against the land brokers and the enroachers” , said a villager while speaking to reporter.



Notably, Assam government on September 2022, carried out major eviction drive in Sonitpur district to recover 330 acres of illegally encroached land.



Last year on November 8, the Assam government carried out an eviction drive in the Lumding reserve forest in the Hojai district of Assam and recovered 1410 hectares of encroached forest land.



Prior to this, an eviction drive conducted by the administration in Darrang district in Assam had turned violent after encroachers of the land attacked security forces. While 9 policemen were injured in the attack by the mob of illegal encroachers, 2 attackers were killed in retaliatory police firing.

