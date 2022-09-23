The Assam bandh called by the forum of six communities on September 26 has been withdrawn.

The decision was taken after discussions with the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier on September 23.

Notably, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with representatives of Six communities with regard to their demand for ST status.

During the meeting, the Assam CM drew their attention to the series of steps taken by the Assam government to accord them Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The representatives of Adivasi communities included Chutia, Koch Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran, and Tai Ahom.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Sarma informed the same and said, ''Everyone agreed to have more meetings, including a tripartite meeting involving the Govt, representatives of the 6 communities and other tribal bodies to narrow down existing differences and create a conducive atmosphere for according ST status to the communities''.

The Assam CM further said that in the meeting, both government and Adivasi communities came to the common view that through the participation of the government, representatives of six communities, and other tribal organizations, and through tripartite negotiations, the issue of resolving various problems of the present and preparing a roadmap for granting tribal status to the six communities can be done through a courtesy environment.

Earlier on September 23, a 24-hour Assam bandh was called by the All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) which affected several districts of the state including Bongaigaon, Gossaigaon and Golakganj facing the maximum heat of the ongoing protests.

Notably, normal life was disrupted in many parts of lower and central Assam as protest over demand for ST status encored across the state.