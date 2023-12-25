In an operation at Guwahati Railway Station, police intercepted a major drug trafficking attempt on December 25. During a routine check on Train No- 01666 DN, Agartala Rani Kamalapati Special, police seized a substantial 6 kilograms of suspected Cannabis from the possession of 19-year-old Vikash Kumar.

Vikash Kumar, hailing from Bakhtiyarpur village in the Bakhtiyapur police station area of Patna district, Bihar, was taken into custody following the discovery. The young suspect now faces charges related to the possession and transportation of illicit substances.

Earlier in the day, police in Assam's Cachar district have seized YABA tablets worth Rs 10 crore.

Cachar Police acting along with the BSF conducted a search operation and seized a vehicle coming in from a neighbouring state carrying YABA tablets worth Rs 10 crore from Chalchapra area of Silchar.

Five persons have been apprehended by the police at the spot and further investigation has been initiated.

Taking to social media platform X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the news of this major drug bust and lauded the police for their achievement.