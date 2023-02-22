Security forces have apprehended 6 members of the newly formed militant outfit Greater Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (GCLO) on February 21.

The arrested cadres suspected to be members of GCLO have been identified as Sanjeev Roy, Gautam Rai, Uttam Roy, Manoj Roy, Abhijit Vashisht and Dipesh Roy.

The members were apprehended during a late night raid conducted by security forces in Assam's Gossaigaon area.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.



Also read : Assam: New militant group GCLO formed demanding separate Kamtapur state