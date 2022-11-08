In yet another sensational incident of crime against women, six minor boys aged between 13 to 15 have been arrested in Assam's Karimganj district for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

Police informed that the incident occurred in the Ramkrishna Nagar area under Karimganj district a few days back.

Notably, the victim's family lodged a complaint on November 7 and based on it police arrested all the accused.

As per Karimganj police sources, the boys sexually assaulted the victim and recorded the entire incident. Police have collected the video and identified the accused.

Speaking to the media, the officer investigating the case said, "All the accused are underaged and the incident occurred 7-8 days ago".

Currently, all the accused are produced below the juvenile court and a case has been registered under the POCSO Act.

Earlier in the month of October, three minors were allegedly raped by three men and later left at the Dudhnoi intersection under Goalpara district in Assam.

As per sources, three minors from two villages in an area along the Assam-Meghalaya border in Dudhnoi were brought by three youths on two bikes.

Following this the youths allegedly, made the minor girls consume alcohol at a Dhaba and were later taken to an isolated area on October 22.

The three accused have been identified as Debashish Das alias Chintu (21), Hafizur Shah alias Pilu (22) and Asan Parmanik (30) have already been arrested based on the FIR filed by the victim's family.

