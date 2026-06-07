Assam: 60 grams of heroin seized in Nagaon; one arrested

Nagaon Police arrested an alleged drug peddler and seized suspected narcotic substances, including 60 grams of heroin, during a raid conducted in the Shialmari area of the district.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a police team carried out a late-night operation at the residence of Rezaul Haque, alias Raju.

During the search, police recovered 60 grams of heroin, 6.26 grams of a suspected contraband substance and 50 plastic containers allegedly containing narcotic materials from an almirah inside the house.

The accused was taken into custody and the seized substances were confiscated for further investigation.

Police said Rezaul Haque is suspected of being involved in the trafficking of prohibited narcotic drugs. He is currently being interrogated to ascertain the source of the seized contraband and identify possible links to a wider drug distribution network.