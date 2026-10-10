Assam: 60 kg of cannabis seized in Jorabat’s 12 Mile, Nagaon man arrested

In a major anti-drug operation, Basistha Police seized 60 kg of suspected cannabis and arrested an alleged trafficker at 12 Mile in Jorabat.

The arrested person has been identified as Sunil Kar, a resident of Nagaon district in Assam.

According to the information available, the operation was conducted by Basistha Police in the Jorabat area, leading to the recovery of a large quantity of suspected cannabis. The seizure marks another action by police against the alleged transportation and distribution of narcotic substances in the region.

Following the recovery, the accused was taken into custody. Further investigation is expected to focus on establishing the source of the seized substance, its intended destination and whether other individuals were involved in the alleged trafficking operation.

Police are yet to provide further details regarding the circumstances of the seizure and whether any additional arrests are likely.

The seized substance and the allegations against the accused are subject to the ongoing investigation.