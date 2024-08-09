A startling 60% of the Tirap Tribal belt in Assam's Margherita constituency has been occupied by outsiders, according to tribal leaders who voiced their concerns during World Indigenous Day celebrations on August 9 in Malu gaon, Ledo.

The event, organised by Asom Sanmilito Mahasangha in collaboration with local tribal councils, spotlighted this alarming trend, calling it a severe threat to indigenous communities in the region.

The programme commenced with a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Santanu Das Borhajual, president of Asom Sanmilito Mahasangha. Matiur Rehman, the organisation's working president, inaugurated the subsequent greeting ceremony.

In his address, Matiur Rehman highlighted the significance of World Indigenous Day, which Asom Sanmilito Mahasangha has been observing since 2008 to advocate for indigenous rights in Assam.

Rehman raised concerns about encroachment in the Tirap Tribal belt of the Margherita constituency, claiming that outsiders now occupy 60% of the area. He criticised both state and central governments for neglecting this issue, warning of potential unrest if left unaddressed.

The working president also drew attention to environmental concerns in Malu gaon, alleging that the Northeastern Coalfields Coal India Ltd Margherita is dumping residues in the area. Rehman cautioned that this practice could eventually bury the entire village under waste materials.

He called on local authorities and the mining company's management to take immediate action to protect this historically significant settlement, which had been home to several aboriginal tribes for centuries.

The public awareness meeting presided over by Rajkumar Mung Dung Gam Singpo, was also attended by tribal leaders from various communities, including representatives from Buddhist, Singpho, Tai Phakey, Sema Naga, and Tangsa Naga organisations.