Assam: 60-year-old man dies after leg gets trapped in rice mill in Bongaigaon

A tragic industrial accident claimed the life of a 60-year-old man at Golapara Third Block (West) under the jurisdiction of Kokila Police Outpost in Assam’s Bongaigaon district.

The deceased has been identified as Abu Bakkar Siddique, a resident of the area who had reportedly visited a rice mill located at Golapara Islam Market to process paddy.

According to reports, the incident occurred while Siddique was operating or handling the paddy processing machinery. His leg allegedly became trapped in the belt mechanism of the machine, causing severe injuries. The impact of the accident reportedly resulted in the limb being severed and thrown some distance away.

Following the incident, Siddique was rushed to Kalgachia Hospital in critical condition for emergency medical treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the healthcare facility.

The incident has triggered shock and grief across the Golapara area, with local residents expressing sorrow over the unfortunate loss. Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the accident are awaited.