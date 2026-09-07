Assam: 60 year old shopkeeper arrested in Dhubri for alleged sexual assault of six-year-old girl

A 60-year-old shopkeeper has been arrested in Assam’s Dhubri district for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl at his shop in Chitalkati village under the jurisdiction of Bandihana Police Outpost.

The accused, identified as Juran Ali, was arrested by police within hours of the family lodging a complaint following the alleged incident on September 4.

According to the complaint, the girl had gone to Ali’s local shop when he allegedly lured her inside and sexually assaulted her. After returning home, the child informed her family about the incident, following which they approached the Bandihana Police Outpost and lodged a formal complaint.

Kapil Uddin Ahmed, the investigating officer in the case, led the police operation that resulted in Ali’s arrest.

Police said the accused allegedly confessed to the offence during interrogation. The statement is part of the ongoing investigation and will be subject to due legal process.

A medical examination of the child was subsequently conducted. Police said the examination indicated sexual assault and revealed physical injuries and bleeding.

Ali has been remanded to judicial custody as the investigation continues under relevant provisions of law.

Police are continuing the investigation and further legal proceedings will follow based on the evidence collected in the case.