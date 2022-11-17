Chirang Police have arrested the culprit who was involved in the death of a 60-year-old woman in the Panbari area of Chirang district.

According to sources, the incident took place on November 11 when a 60-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by unidentified miscreants in the Panbari area of Chirang district.

According to Police, the miscreants fired only one bullet aiming at the woman following which she succumbed to her injuries.

A case was registered at Panbari police station and police started their investigation.

The Chirang Police investigating the case have now arrested the killer and have also seized the gun used in the murder.

"On 11th November, a 60-year-old woman was shot by unidentified miscreants at Panbari village. Police reached the spot soon after the incident. As we investigated the case, within 72 hours of investigation, we were successful in arresting the culprit who was involved in the murder and has also recovered the gun used in the crime", ADSP Prakash Medhi Chirang police said while speaking to reporters.