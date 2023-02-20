Sibsagar legislator Akhil Gogoi slammed the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government and claimed at the state government has committed the crime of killing at least 61 people in fake encounters.

Speaking to the media, the Sibsagar MLA said, "Himanta Biswa Sarma government has shot dead as many as 61 people."

Further, the MLA claimed that around 173 extrajudicial killings or fake encounters took place during the tenure of Himanta Biswa Sarma in which 61 people were killed in fake encounters.

The legislator also demanded the court to give suo moto to the state government so that such killings come to an end.

Also Read: Assam: Encounters carried out against minorities in state at the behest of RSS, says AIUDF leader

"If people are killed outside the court only without filing the case for the law to take action...then in such case courts should not exist," he added.

Akhil Gogoi also demanded the state government put an end to the extrajudicial killings.

Earlier, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Karim Uddin Barbhuiya slammed the state government of Assam as well as the state police for carrying out encounters against the minorities under the directions of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“The government is conducting eviction drives, encounters against the Muslims under the directions of the RSS. If you remember, a question was raised this year that how many encounters took place in the running year, and then the government replied that not a single encounter took place. Earlier they would flash on TV how the culprits escaped from police custody and how the encounter took place. But now, you won’t see a single case as such,” said Karim Uddin Barbhuiya while speaking exclusively to India TodayNE.

Barbhuiya hit out at the government stating that all these encounters are targeted towards the Muslim community and the recent eviction drives have been conducted in areas where there is Muslim majority population.