Tamulpur: Amidst much enthusiasm and months of preparation, the 61st session of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha Kicked off Today, May 2 at Gwjwn Phwthar in Kasubari.

A festive atmosphere prevailed in Tamulpur with the presence of people from different ethnic groups thronging the venue. The first day programme was initiated with inauguration of main gate by BTC Chief Pramod Bodo along with his wife and social worker Parul Bharali Boro followed by the iuguration of guest house by Assam state BJP president Bhavesh Kalita. A plantation programme was held after the inauguration of the main gate at 7.30am.

However, the early morning rain seems to have caused some problems at the event. It is to be mentioned that President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Tamulpur on May 4th to grace the event. Moreover, the state government and the administration of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) are quick to take over the president’s arrival at the Tamulpur session of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha.

Since President Ram Nath Kovind will be present at the opening session of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, BTC Chief Pramod Boro was personally supervising the proceedings of the session.

Earlier, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Assam Government Minister Ashok Singhal, Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, BTC Chief Pramod Boro, along with BTC executive member Ranendra Narzary, and Bodo Sahitya Sabha secretary Prashant Boro, arrived at the event location to reviewed the works.

Meanwhile, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) administration has declared a public holiday on 4 May on the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Tamulpur at the 61st annual conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha.