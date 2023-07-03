A 62-year-old elderly man went missing from Guwahati Railway Station. Mahesh Kalita, the missing individual, comes from Rangia in the Kamrup Rural area.

According to information gathered, the individual has been missing since Sunday morning, when he got off ffrom a Howrah-bound train at Guwahati Railway Station.

Kalita was taking the Kamrup Express train from Sivasagar district. He left the train at Guwahati Railway Station and has been missing ever since.

The authorities have shared a mobile number (8638077095) in case anyone finds him.