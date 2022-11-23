A local court in the Dhubri district of Assam on November 23 sentenced a 63-year-old man to life imprisonment under the POCSO Act for sexually molesting a minor girl.

Notably, the POCSO Court awarded the quantum of sentence to the convicted person, identified as Amjad Ali, after carefully perusing the case record in Dhubri district on November 23.

He allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl, who is a resident of the Tamarhat area in the Dhubri district.

Ali, who is over the age of 60, took advantage and committed heinous nature, when there was no one in the house and raped the minor girl.

The convict committed the inhuman and barbaric act of rape and giving her lifelong trauma and threatening her not to divulge the incident to anyone.

Uttam Kumar Sarkar learned Special Public Prosecutor stated that the victim was rapped by Ali, while she was washing clothes in her backyard from where Ali took her to his home and raped the nine-year-old girl.

Later, the victim told her family members about the incident, listening to her the family members along with other villagers nabbed the accused and register a complaint at Tamarhat Police station.

On the basis of the said complaint, Tamarhat Police station registered a case against the accused person namely Amjad Ali, following Case No-11/2022 U/S- 376 AB IPC R/W Sec 6 of POCSO Act, and the matter was taken up for investigation.

Upon completion of the investigation, the IO of the case Jayanta Kumar Das then OC Tamarhat submitted Charge Sheet against the accused Amjad Ali under POCSO Act, and accordingly, the case was registered as Special Case in the year 2022.

Meanwhile, the Additional Sessions Judge cum Special Judge, POCSO, on her judgment dated 23/11/2022 stated that "In the instant case, the convict-accused has raped a young minor girl who was helpless, defenceless, vulnerable and an easy prey."

After listening to both sides and after the positive forensic report, an order was issued, wherein, Amjad Ali was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000 by the court of Additional Sessions Judge and Special Court (POCSO) Polly Katoki, Dhubri.

A penalty has also been levied for additional 6 months additional imprisonment under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.